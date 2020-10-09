DeWine pleads with Ohioans to wear masks, keep distant as 1-day record set for COVID cases

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Dayton's Patterson Homestead Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, where he gave an impromptu press conference urging greater mask usage. Ohio set a daily record Friday of more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“If we want to keep our kids in school ... we want to keep people working, we want to be able to go out to bars and restaurants ... go out shopping or whatever we normally do in our life ... we can’t do it if this thing spikes back up and we’re seeing all the signs that that’s where we’re headed,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 166,102 cumulative confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including 4,994 confirmed and probable deaths and 16,301 hospitalizations.

Miami County health officials said Friday they were concerned by a “huge increase” in cases in the county.

Since Sept. 25, Miami County has seen 288 new cases, 27 new hospitalizations and five new deaths. Also, the weekly positive case number has gone from an average of 10 to 12 a week to a little over 30 a week now.

As Ohio’s coronavirus cases continue to climb, the state continues to open up. Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed off on an order Thursday that allows nursing homes and assisted living centers to resume indoor visitations starting Monday. The guidelines include face masks, visitation logs, limiting visit duration and coronavirus screenings.

DeWine said state officials decided to reopen nursing homes after hearing tragic stories from Ohioans who couldn’t see their loved ones. He said, “if we’re careful, we can live” with the virus and continue to open Ohio.