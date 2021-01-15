DeWine to send more Ohio National Guard members to DC ahead of inauguration

Gov. Mike DeWine authorized more Ohio National Guard members for deployment to Washington DC after the U.S. National Guard Bureau requested additional support.
In total, about 1,000 Guard members will travel to DC to help federal authorities in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.
“Our Ohio National Guard is part of the overall defense forces in our country and has specific skills and equipment to aid the federal government in situations such as this,” said DeWine. “In addition to the Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen headed to our nation’s capital, we have an ample number of troops who’ve been placed on state active duty to support local and state law enforcement as needed here in Ohio. Violence will not be tolerated.”
Defense officials were reaching out to governors, asking for more National Guard troops, the Associated Press reported. Friday morning law enforcement leaders were still determining how many troops are needed, with the most recent number around 25,000 troops. AP reported that officials had commitments of about 23,000 troops so far.
On Thursday, DeWine announced that the Ohio Statehouse and state-run buildings in downtown Columbus would close Sunday through Wednesday ahead of reports of planned armed protests in all 50 states.
“Ohio National Guard personnel assigned to this mission are trained, equipped, and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities with protecting lives and property of citizens in Ohio while ensuring people’s rights to demonstrate peacefully,” said Ohio Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Harris, Jr.
About 580 guard members have been activated to assist law enforcement in Columbus and other communities in the state.
“We must always, and will always, respect the rights of peaceful protesters, however, the sad truth is that there are people in our country who want to turn peaceful protests into opportunities for violence,” said DeWine. “Just as we respect and will protect peaceful protesters, we will also just as vigorously resist violence. Violence will not be tolerated in Ohio.”