Crews dismantle popular downtown Dayton pedestrian bridge

Crews worked to dismantle sections of the Deeds Point Pedestrian Bridge Thursday as the replacement project continues to make progress.
The center portion of the bridge is expected to be removed next week.
The popular downtown Dayton pedestrian bridge was closed in November 2018 due to safety concerns stemming from corrosion.
Opened in 2003, the bridge rusted from the inside after years of being splashed by water from a fountain in the Mad River.
The bridge’s concrete decks and metal superstructure need to be removed and replaced, according to Five Rivers MetroParks.
The bridge initially was expected to reopen in 2021, but multiple partnerships reported earlier this year helped speed up the project and move the estimated reopening to sometime before the year’s end.
In February, Dayton City Commission approved an amendment to a river corridor partnership agreement with Five Rivers that gave the park system a 75-year lease on the land the bridge is on, allowing them to receive funding for the project.
The estimated cost is $2.4 million, with 80% of the funding coming for an allocation from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the rest from RiverScape partners.