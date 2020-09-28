Downtown developer buys industrial site for mix-use entertainment development

Dexter said the company owns all of the Firefly building, with the exception of condominiums within the building owned by individuals.

The site can also serve as a “destination for people in town for a Dayton Dragons game,” she added.

The factory building is in the heart of the downtown area’s Webster Station district, a fast-growing locale that’s already home to Day-Air Ball Park, the huge Mendelson’s outlet buildings, the newly developed Centerfield apartments and a lot more.

Dublin-based real estate development firm Crawford Hoying purchased the Mendelson’s building last year with plans to create a mixed-use project.

Included in the Windsor purchase are properties at 613, 619, 631, 633, 635, 637 and 639 E. Second St., according to county records.

The family-owned Midwest Tool & Engineering Co. was founded in 1920. Today, it does business as Bitec at 220 N. Jersey St., also in Dayton.

The street address for Windsor WS LLC returns to the same Columbus address as Windsor Cos., state records show.

Construction and site planning are underway at the newly purchased property, Dexter said. Right now, construction is slated to kick off in the second quarter of 2021.