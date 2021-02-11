DP&L Foundation awards nearly $1.5M in grants. Here are the recipients

The Dayton Power and Light Co. Foundation is announcing more than $1.4 million in grants, including 12 “power grants” totaling $924,000 to area organizations.
“As the largest corporate foundation in the Dayton region where every dollar stays local, we proudly continue our longstanding tradition of community involvement during this coronavirus pandemic,” Holly Wiggins, the foundation’s director of community and corporate social responsibility, said in an announcement Thursday.
The foundation said the grants will go to:
- American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter: $50,000 to support disaster relief services.
- Boonshoft Museum of Discovery / Dayton Society of Natural History: $50,000 for science education with improved in-person and virtual educational content and programming in the Science Theatre and the “Do Lab.”
- Boys and Girls Club of Dayton: $50,000 to support repairs and updates to the 60-year-old West Dayton facility “with a focus on digital inclusion and exposure to STEM and technology.”
- Daybreak: $50,000 to support the new Drop-in Engagement Center to provide emergency, drop-in and engagement services for homeless young adults living in the St Vincent DePaul adult shelters plus agency operations.
- Dayton Art Institute: $160,000 lighting of the museum exterior and restoration work.
- Dayton Live (formerly the Victoria Theatre Association): $85,000 to support the Arts Annex.
- Dayton Performing Art Alliance: $130,000 to support performing arts and expand digital storytelling capacities. The foundation will continue as the title sponsor of the Family Series.
- Omega Community Development Corp.: $50,000 funding for The Hope Center for Families, which will support West Dayton families.
- United Way of Greater Dayton: $120,000 for education, income and health programs through the LIVE UNITED Fund.
- University of Dayton: $54,000 to continue funding the university’s Statehouse Civic Scholars and DC Flyers Student Intern programs.
- Wright State University: $75,000 funding alternate energy projects, degree completion and students in the colleges of Business and Engineering & Computer Science.
- YWCA Dayton: $50,000 for expansion of racial justice and outreach programs and capital for building renovations.