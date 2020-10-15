Election 2020: More than 12% have cast ballots in 9 days of Montgomery County early voting

The number of absentee ballot requests continue to grow, reaching more than 115,000.

“So that’s about a third (of absentee ballots we’ve processed), which is great,” Kelly said. “So for those of you that still have your ballots out there, there’s (more than) 70,000 voters that have them: don’t delay, return them today.”

Meanwhile, Kelly said the board is still returning communications from a deluge of prospective poll workers. Montgomery County has the minimum number of election workers needed from both parties but continues to train and commit additional workers to compensate for any cancellations during an unprecedented election marked by a pandemic.

“Since the Secretary of State asked us to get 50% more (poll workers) and has been running a great campaign to ensure that, we’ve gotten so many interested individuals that we’re having trouble getting back to them and that’s new to us,” Kelly said.