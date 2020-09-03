Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Moraine woman with dementia

Police are looking for a 78-year-old Moraine woman with dementia who was last seen Tuesday.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Hester Janet Rooks after she left her residence on Springboro Park around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Rooks is a white woman, 5′2 and weights about 130 pounds. She had blue eyes and gray hair.
She may be in a silver 2004 Cadillac SRX with the Ohio license plate number GXZ1969.
Anyone who sees Rocks or the Cadillac should call 911.