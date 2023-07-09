Enon launches contest to design first public mural

The Enon Historical Society is sponsoring a mural design contest for the village’s first public mural. The winning design will be painted by a professional painter on the Subway building, formerly the Enon Mad River Lodge building.

Entries for the mural design can include the Mad River, Enon Apple Butter Festival, Galloway Cabin, Honor Flight and the Knob Prairie Church, all nods to subjects with close ties to Enon’s history and culture.

The mural will be painted on the side of the Subway building, facing Main Street. Nearby is a pizza and ice cream shop, a coffee shop, and a park with a view of where the mural will be, making it a perfect location for the mural, said Delores Beard, who came up with the idea.

“We have seen different places that have murals, and I thought it would be nice if we could do that here in Enon,” said Beard.

She then proposed the idea to the village council and Historical Society, and the committee is now working on plans for funding the project.

The winner of the contest will not be responsible for painting the mural, as it will be painted by a professional painter or company.

All designs must be submitted to the Historical Society no later than Monday, July 24. Submissions should be sent to the Enon Historical Society 45 Indian Drive Enon, OH 45323.

For questions, contact Kevin Ferguson at Kferguson@greenonschools.org or the Enon History Society for help with research or photos.