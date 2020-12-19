Enon, New Carlisle plan safe holiday season festivities

“It was incredible last year,” said Tyler Sindle, President of the MR Township ES Association. “We really hoped to connect with the community. That’s the goal.”

It was indeed a big success, but then the coronavirus arrived making the indoor party impossible this year.

That is when the old Santa parade came to mind. As it turns out the traditional parade zigzagging through the streets of the village and township was actually pandemic compliant before there was a pandemic.

However the committee has made a few changes to the old plan.

The parade will take two nights, Dec 18 – 19, so that they can see more people, according to Sindle. And there will only be one fire truck taken out of service for the event. It will be moving slowly and not making any stops. There will also be no candy this year.

As Sindle explained, the one truck will have removable panels attached to the truck so that the emergency equipment can be put back into service within an hour.

Santa will ride on the wildly decorated truck as always but this year, a sneaky green character may also show up to cause some trouble. Sindle thinks this will add to the fun.

Routes and times for the two parades on Friday Dec. 18 and Saturday Dec. 19 will be posted on the Facebook page for the Mad River Township Fire and EMS Association. The event should begin just after dark.

“The goal is to update the location of the truck on our Facebook page throughout the evening,” said Sindle.

That way the parents can have the kids ready to wave and not miss it. Sounds like a plan.

Hunt for Characters in Enon

The Greenon High School Art Department created some colorful bigger-than-life wooden cut outs of Santa and Mrs. Claus, elves and candy canes. Photos of these are on the “Village of Enon Ohio” Facebook page and their locations are indicated in the photos. Residents are encouraged to locate the cut outs, take a photo of them with the characters, and then post their photos as comments on the Facebook Page. This is a fun thing to do while driving around with the family looking at Christmas Decorations.

Rebert Park Hike

Near the far northeast end of Mad River Township, Rebert Park is located at 1696 Rebert Pike. Hikers are invited to follow the Great Horned Owl Trail and take photos of the 12 images of presents hidden in the trees. The photos can then be emailed to nationaltrail@springfieldohio.gov.

Each photo submitted will be eligible for a prize drawing.

Explore Five places to see Christmas lights near Springfield

National Trail Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Brad Boyer said that the trail is not quite a mile in length and has some ups and downs which might make it difficult for some. Boyer recommended hiking boots, but also said it was an easy trail to follow.

Fantastic Christmas Lights Deserve a Thank You Note

A master of electrical illumination on Shrine Road put up a particularly large beautiful light display this year and was surprised to receive a “Thank you” note in the mail. What a wonderful idea!

If your Christmas Season has been especially blessed by a neighbor’s light display, take the time to jot down the house, or business address, and thank them. You can sign your name or do this anonymously. Just knowing that their labor of love enriched someone’s holiday will make the homeowners’ smile.

Shop Local

Small local businesses and restaurants within Bethel and Mad River townships, Enon and New Carlisle are a great place to pick up last minute gifts or gift certificates. Remember these are the businesses that donate and support your sports teams, and club events all year long. Supporting them also helps to maintain jobs in our area.

Christmas and Happy New Year Cards

Over the past few years many of us have gotten out of the custom of mailing Seasons Greetings. One of the reasons was that cards just seemed expensive and redundant since we were seeing many of these people at parties, work, school events and church.

Well this might be the year to go back to sending out a few cards especially to someone who is quarantined or sick or someone you just miss seeing. I know that we’ve really enjoyed the cards this year.

Mailing cards or boxes at the smaller Post Offices in Enon, Medway, New Carlisle, North Hampton, Donnelsville, and Tremont City also helps keep the volume up at these stations. Their lines are not as long to purchase stamps or mail a package either.

Christmas Eve Services

They are happening, but in myriad ways. Everyone is approaching this differently. Contact the church to get the times, and seating requirements. Some require reservations this year to maintain distances.

The activities are different but the idea is the same. Celebrate. Take time to enjoy the simple things in this less chaotic Holiday Season. Next year we might fondly look back on this quieter December.