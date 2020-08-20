‘Enough is enough’: DeWine renews call to address gun violence

“By our unofficial tally, we counted a total of 56 people shot across Ohio – 17 of them killed – from Friday, Aug. 14 through today,” DeWine said.

The governor has called on the state’s lawmakers multiple times to review the Strong Ohio bill, which calls for stricter penalties for convicted felons who violate gun laws and would create a state-run voluntary background check system for private gun sales.

In the days after the Oregon District shooting in Dayton in August 2019, DeWine promised to tackled the issue, but the bill has fail to make progress in the General Assembly.

On the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting, he called on lawmakers once again to take a look at the legislation.

“Enough is enough,” he also said then.