Excellence in Teaching: Global Impact educator has ‘a strong heart for children’

“I have a strong heart for children and teaching is a rewarding way for me to support my community,” she said.

“As a teacher, you have to be willing to be more than just an educator. Often, you have to be a coach, nurse, counselor, and parent in order to meet students’ needs. Sometimes you are the only positive adult in a student’s life, so a good teacher is ready to bear that burden for her students,” Miller said.

Being inspired by her students, Miller said she loves teaching seventh-grade English because it allows her to get creative and instill foundations of good literacy, and the age group is always up for a challenge and a blast to work with.

Explore Ohio to set up medical clinic in East Palestine following train derailment

Miller has taught fifth, seventh and eighth-grade English as well as high school American History, World History and Government. She said her favorite part is watching kids grow up and “become confident, self-motivated learners,” and she loves seeing students “rise to a challenge, learn how to be a good friend, and advocate for themselves.”

Miller was nominated for the award by middle school director Anton Kilburn, along with letters of support from colleague Brandon Williams and former student Katelyn Patterson.

Kilburn said she is a prime example of healthy student-teacher relationships.

“She creates these relationships by being intentional with students — asking how they are doing and making connections with them. She has a calm and gentle approach to managing students. Students respect her and this creates high student engagement,” Kilbun said.

“There are multiple students where Bekah has helped them much beyond academic means. Bekah doesn’t just focus on growing the students academically, but also as well-rounded human beings,” he said.

To get this award, Miller said it means so much to her.

“It is an honor to be considered a part of a group of such wonderful educators. I hope to live up to the legacy this award has created,” she said.

Miller earned her master’s in Education from The Ohio State University.

2023 Excellence in Teaching Award

This is the second story in a four-part series by the Springfield News-Sun on the teachers in Clark County receiving the 2023 Excellence in Teaching Award.