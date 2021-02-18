Failed batteries, tows, extrications among top calls to AAA amid a snowy week

Heavy snowfall and cold temperatures contributed to a busy week for AAA’s Emergency Rescue Team as motorists in the Miami Valley struggled to travel to and from work.
Nearly 2,000 drivers in the region called AAA for help, with failed batteries, tows and extrications rounding out the top three requests for service.
With each snowfall impacting morning or evening commutes this week, AAA is encouraging drivers to be prepared when hitting the road.
While driving on the highway, motorists should try to avoid driving along groups of other vehicles. This is especially important when heavy snow decreases visibility.
“Stay out of the pack, stay alert, look around and leave yourself an out,” said AAA Driving School Supervisor Pat Brown. “Your goal is to be proactive, rather than reactive.”
AAA also offered the following tips to help drivers get home safely:
- Turn off cruise control and avoid using it when roads are icy or snowy.
- Move over for law enforcement and emergency vehicles helping other motorists.
- Remove snow completely from your vehicle’s hood, roof, lights, windows and mirrors to help see better and allow other drivers to see you.
- Slow down and give yourself more room while driving. Increase your following distance to at least 10 seconds.
- Avoid changing lanes, especially if snow and ice are built up between them.
- Accelerate gently. If tires lose their grip and spin, let off the accelerator.
- When approaching a hill, watch how other drivers are responding and stay back from other vehicles so you don’t have to slow down or stop. Once you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and go as slowly as possible.
- Avoid slamming on the brakes to prevent skidding or having the wheels lock. If your vehicle starts to skid, stay calm and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to do.