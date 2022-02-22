Fairfield Footlighters to present ‘The Sunshine Boys’ comedic play

But it isn’t long before Clark’s nephew, (Ben Silverman) wants to get them back together to perform one of their skits for a television special about the history of comedy. Friendship wins out in the end when Clark and Lewis realize they really do like each other.

The show’s cast is comprised of Wayne Kirsch (as Willie Clark,) Arny Stoller (Al Lewis,) Jim Watson (Ben Silverman,) Kevin Noll (Patient,) Mike Williams (TV Director,) Chad Burke (Eddie,) Shelby Loebker (Miss MacKintosh,) and Nicole Cornelius (Registered Nurse.) The show is directed by Richard Zenk. The film starred Walter Matthau as Clark and George Burns as Lewis.

“I’ve been involved in community theater for most of my adult life. I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years now, so community theater is just something I love to do. Whether that’s being on stage, directing, or producing, or whatever is needed. It really becomes a family,” Noll said.

The Fairfield Footlighters is a local community theater group who annually produces a season of quality shows. The group’s work encompasses everything from musicals and dramas to new works by area playwrights. Members of the group donate their time and talents to create a theatrical experience that is accessible to the public. For a complete list of upcoming productions, go to fairfieldfootlighters.org.

“We have some great actors from the local region here, including Fairfield, Cincinnati and the surrounding communities,” Noll said.

He said, “After the last couple of years we’ve had, this is a way to come out and see very talented people, performing in a very good show, and it’s not going to cost you a lot. I would put the community theater in the area up against any traveling, professional show. We don’t have the budget they have for big sets and productions, but the talent is there. It’s a great value.”

How to go

What: Fairfield Footlighters to present Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Admission: $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students

More info: Call (513) 867-5348 or visit fairfield-city.org/tickets and fairfieldfootlighters.org. Tickets may be purchased at the door.