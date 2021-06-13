Fairfield free outdoor fitness programming to expand in 2021: How to get involved

Colaco said based on last year’s attendance numbers, the program will grow.

“I feel like it revved up last year as the summer went on and people told everybody,” she said, adding it will be difficult to tell how many people will join in on the first couple of classes. “We might get a big turnout or it might take a while to get back into it.”

The parks department is planning to expand its outdoor fitness classes, Colaco said. Soon, residents could see pop-up fitness classes outdoors at various city parks, she said.

“Some of my other instructors who can’t commit to a full-on schedule, to try to utilize some of the other parks as well, maybe just have a REFIT class, and we might have some other yoga classes at different places around the city,” Colaco said.

Fairfield Programs & Events Superintendent Cindi Lewellyn said the pop-up classes will vary from park-to-park, as well as types of classes.

“It’ll be at a different day of the week and at a different time so we can reach more participants, more audience, and get people into our neighborhood parks and have more opportunity for programs,” she said.

Fairfield returned to a modified parks department programming in July 2020 and developed a health program at the Community Arts Center with protocols in place. However, the city was restricted on the number of participants.

But as the calendar flipped to 2021, Lewellyn said “we continued that growth.”

With increased participation in the city’s fitness and wellness, as well as arts and summer camps programming, it shows “they’re itching to get out,” Lewellyn said. “They are ready to get out and do something.”

Colaco said it’s good to be getting back to a regular schedule as vaccinations rise and COVID-19 cases decline.

“We slugged along for a while,” she said of navigating health protocols and restrictions. “It’s really nice to see people come back out, and they’re excited to be here.”