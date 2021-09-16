Fall fun begins in Clark County: Haunted houses, pumpkin patches and more

Masks or face coverings are required to be worn for entry.

For more information and a full disclaimer list, visit http://faceyourfearshaunt.com/.

H Estates Mad Pumpkins

The business will be opening on Sept. 22 for the fall season through Oct. 31.

The pumpkin patch is located at 3183 Lower Valley Pike in Springfield and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

In addition to the pumpkin patch, there will be hay rides available, and hay bales will also be sold for $6.

The Timber River Trail will also be open. Tickets to the trail cost $5 per person. Children under 2 years old are free.

For more information, visit the H Estates Mad Pumpkins page on Facebook.

Terror Maze

The Terror Maze is back for its 28th year, for another year of thrills with its maze of wooded trails.

The maze is open from Sept. 24 through the end of October at 6988 Springfield Jamestown Rd. in Springfield.

Hours are 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Regular tickets cost $15. The “zombie” package, which includes a ticket, T-shirt, and a glow stick.

For more information, visit https://www.terrormaze.com/.

Peifer Orchards

The orchards shop is open for the season, selling fall favorites alongside farm goods.

The grounds are located at 4590 U.S. 68 N. in Yellow Springs.

Fall goods include pumpkins, gourds, squash, corn stalks, straw bales and mums, along with varieties apples, apple cider, and more.

The orchard is also open to visitors to pick their own apples on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.

Farm entrance admission is $2 per person. Children 3 and younger are free.

