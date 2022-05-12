Family Day on the Farm: Niedermans host event for children to see animals

“It is so important for our family to let other families and children know where our food and fiber comes from. It’s really great to make that connection with kids when they come to the farm, so they understand how important farmers are to our daily lives,” Niederman said.

This is our heritage. For four generations, our family has been here at Niederman Family Farm, and we want to educate the community about the importance of agriculture, so our family can continue the heritage that we’ve started, she said.

“Often, when the parents come out of the barn, they are as awestruck as the kids,” Niederman said. “The adults enjoy visiting the farm as much as the kids do.”

Spring Farm Visits are also now being offered through May 27 for groups, such as schools, pre-schools and daycares, (These visits are also available during the week.) For more information, or to make a reservation, Email Niederman@fuse.net. Group tickets may also be purchased online for $10 each at niedermanfamilyfarm.com.

How to go

What: Family Day on the Farm

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday and May 21

Where: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Admission: Ticketed event. Tickets are $10 per person (plus a small service fee, per ticket).