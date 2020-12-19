Family takes Christmas tradition to Dayton Mall

Each year, the Crosby family takes Christmas pictures in their matching pajamas, and this year they took the photo at the Dayton Mall.
“They [the family] look forward to it, but they don’t look forward to where it’s gonna be,” said Cynthia Crosby. “I’ve always wanted to do it in the Dayton Mall.”
The rest of the family had been unsure about going to the mall for the photo in the past, but this year they agreed.
A tradition that started when Crosby’s two children were four and eight has now grown to include in-laws, spouses, and grandchildren.
Credit:
“This is the in-laws, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandkids, and a grandmother and grandfather. When my kids were four and eight, I started doing our annual Christmas pajamas. That was back in the 80s. Every year I do something different and to me, spectacular,” Crosby said.
For their theme this year, Cynthia chose a Charlie Brown Christmas.
“I have always been in love with Charlie Brown Christmas, and when I heard that they were going to do away with it (on traditional TV channels), I said, oh, no, we got to do something. And this is where this idea came from,” Crosby said.
Crosby said “they are truly, truly blessed,” and wished others a Merry Christmas.