Family takes Christmas tradition to Dayton Mall

“This is the in-laws, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandkids, and a grandmother and grandfather. When my kids were four and eight, I started doing our annual Christmas pajamas. That was back in the 80s. Every year I do something different and to me, spectacular,” Crosby said.

For their theme this year, Cynthia chose a Charlie Brown Christmas.

“I have always been in love with Charlie Brown Christmas, and when I heard that they were going to do away with it (on traditional TV channels), I said, oh, no, we got to do something. And this is where this idea came from,” Crosby said.

Crosby said “they are truly, truly blessed,” and wished others a Merry Christmas.