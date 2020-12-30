Fees, rental rates rising at Centerville golf course in 2021

CENTERVILLE – Several fees at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace will increase next year.
Golfers will be paying more for most rounds and the fees for renting many clubhouse packages will also rise, including one that will double, records show.
Green fees for 18 holes Monday through Thursday will go up to $39, a $2 hike from 2020 rates while the cost for nine holes those same days will increase $1 to $21, according to a measure approved earlier this month.
Friday green fees will increase $1 for both nine and 18 holes, up from $22 and $43, respectively, this year.
For weekends and holidays, only the nine-hole rate will rise, increasing $1 to $25, according to city records.
Some golf cart rentals will also rise. They will increase to $13 – a $1 hike – for 18 holes in the midday and afternoon, according to the changes.
After 4 p.m., golf cart rentals will increase from $8 this year to $10.
The largest increases will be in room rentals, with customers paying more for five of the eight options. The sharpest of those hikes will be for a five-hour rental of the ballroom and restaurant, which doubles from $500 to $1,000, records show.