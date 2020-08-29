Festival-favorite pork chops available for pre-order after event canceled

Even though the South Vienna Corn Festival is canceled, local residents can still get their favorite pork chops, ice cream and fries on Saturday, Sept. 12 in the parking lot of the South Vienna Municipal Building.
Edwin Kranz, a member of the Plattsburg United Church of Christ in South Vienna said that his church and the South Vienna Church decided to partner to bring “a little touch of normalcy” to the community.
Festival-favorite foods will be for sale in a drive-thru only and cash only setting from 4 to 7 p.m. on West Main Street.
To guarantee a $6 pork chop, residents must call 937-568-4312 to place an order and to schedule a designated time for pickup, Kranz said. The homemade ice cream and french fries will not need to be pre-ordered.
Pre-orders will be taken from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday, September 4.
Kranz told the News-Sun that the church decided to have residents make pre-orders for pork chops because the church did not know how many they needed to order.
He added that the pork chops are the same pork chops that are usually sold at the South Vienna Corn Festival and Clark County Fair by the Clark County Pork Producers.
“Traditionally, there will be anywhere from 10 to 40 people in line waiting to get pork chops as they come off the grill (at the South Vienna Corn Festival),” Kranz said.
As of Thursday night, Kranz said they had just under 200 pork chop pre-orders.
The South Vienna Corn Festival scheduled for Sept. 11-13 was canceled due to the coronavirus, according to event organizers.
“We just wanted some semblance of what we’re used to having in the fall - some type of festival like atmosphere,” Kranz said.