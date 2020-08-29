Festival-favorite pork chops available for pre-order after event canceled

Kranz told the News-Sun that the church decided to have residents make pre-orders for pork chops because the church did not know how many they needed to order.

He added that the pork chops are the same pork chops that are usually sold at the South Vienna Corn Festival and Clark County Fair by the Clark County Pork Producers.

“Traditionally, there will be anywhere from 10 to 40 people in line waiting to get pork chops as they come off the grill (at the South Vienna Corn Festival),” Kranz said.

As of Thursday night, Kranz said they had just under 200 pork chop pre-orders.

The South Vienna Corn Festival scheduled for Sept. 11-13 was canceled due to the coronavirus, according to event organizers.

“We just wanted some semblance of what we’re used to having in the fall - some type of festival like atmosphere,” Kranz said.