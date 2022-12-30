Fifty West Brewpub sets 2023 reopening date after shutting down during pandemic

“While we’ve been busy serving up delicious burgers, shakes, and dogs at our Burger bar across the street, we know that many of our fans have been missing the cozy and intimate atmosphere of the Brewpub,” the brewery wrote via social media.

The new iteration of the Brewpub will be spearheaded by Chef Jackson Rouse, and will have a menu that evokes the “great American road trip” that will take you to different parts of the country. Rouse has also served as a chef at Cincinnati staples such as Bauer Farm Kitchen and The Rookwood.