‘Finding Harmony’ premieres on ABC: ‘I am so proud of Springfield’

Springfield was in the national spotlight Wednesday night with the premiere of the pilot “Finding Harmony” on the ABC network.
The show was filmed all over the city in late May and early June and had eight local featured performers and several community members who sang in a chorus.
The show was a joint production between ABC Disney and John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co.
Seven of the eight performers, several chorus members and others gathered at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. for a viewing party. It was the first time several of them had seen each other since the filming and as they waited patiently for an airdate.
Many hugs were exchanged, and some of the cast members performed before the show premiered. David Brown, the show host and founder/creative director of the Columbus-based The Harmony Project, which inspired the program, also attended.
The cast members include Annette Turner, Nyx Berry, Melissa Tuttle, Liliana Dobyns, Josh Weston, Tonya Arnold, Danielle Finch and Mike Compton.
Credit: Brett Turner
“Finding Harmony” showed how Brown was asked by Legend to film in his home town, how he selected the cast, showed them bonding and sharing their lives, rehearsing, doing activities all over town including painting a new mural on the State Theater building and volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank.
The presentation concluded with the cast and chorus singing the song “I Lived” by One Republic filmed on the downtown Esplanade near the Heritage Center of Clark County and COHatch.
“I am so proud of Springfield,” Brown said at the conclusion.
