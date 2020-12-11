X

Five places to see Christmas lights near Springfield

John and Brenda Edmond pose for a selfie with the holiday lights in downtown Springfield Wednesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

By Natalie Jones

Holiday light displays are in full swing bringing joy in and around Clark County. Here are five displays near Springfield that you and your family don’t want to miss:

1. Downtown Springfield

Visit Greater Springfield has added 150,000 holiday lights, a sound system and several pop-up features to downtown Springfield.

Residents can drive by or walk through the lights that are on display near City Hall Plaza and Fountain Ave.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Lights and music will be on 5 to 9 p.m. through the first week of January.

For more information, search for Holiday in the City on Facebook.

2. Snyder Park

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District has created holiday light displays surrounding the Snyder Park Clubhouse, located at 1900 Park St. in Springfield.

Residents can drive through the park or get out of their vehicles to take photos in front of the light displays.

The light display is on 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 3.

For more information, visit www.ntprd.org.

3. Ramar Estates neighborhood

Santa Claus has returned to the rooftop of a house in the Ramar Estates neighborhood in Springfield.

He will be on the rooftop of a house on Marbella Ave. 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas week and 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23 waving, saying Merry Christmas, and dancing.

Several houses in the neighborhood are decorated with lights. Residents are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and drive by slowly.

For more information, search for Ramar Estates Santa & Lights! on Facebook.

4. Oesterlen

Oesterlen, a mental health treatment and social services agency located at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, is hosting a holiday light display.

The Festival of Lights will run 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 19 through Dec. 27 for residents to drive thru.

For more information, visit www.oesterlen.org/news.

5. Clifton Mill

The ‘Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill,’ located at 75 Water St. in Clifton is open at 25 percent capacity.

The light show is 6 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30. The light show will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 25.

Admission is $10. Masks are required.

For more information, visit www.cliftonmill.com.

