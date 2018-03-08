dayton logo
Florida deputy arrested charged with attacking, threatening spouse

Amy E. Dawson.
Amy E. Dawson.

Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
March 8, 2018

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday after she was accused of beating, choking and holding a service weapon to her wife’s head, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Amy E. Dawson, 29, a Hillsborough County deputy, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her spouse contacted investigators to report several instances of abuse that dated to December, the Times reported.

Dawson also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery by strangulation and domestic violence battery, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dawson was relieved of duty without pay pending an internal review, sheriff’s spokesman Cpl. Larry McKinnon said. Dawson, a patrol deputy, had been with the department since November 2010, the Times reported.

Dawson’s wife suffered bruises to her jaw, wrist and arms and has lingering pain in her jaw and sternum, according to a news release.

