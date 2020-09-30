Flu shot clinics continue at Dayton rec centers, final day tomorrow

The clinics were set up to help make sure the community had access to flu shots, Buford said.

“It was very important for us that we have something like this for the community to make sure that everybody is able to get their flu shots,” she said. “That would be great if everybody could come out so we can make sure we’re doing out part to keep everybody safe and healthy.”

Those interested in getting a vaccination should bring proof of insurance. Participants must be 18 or older, wear a mask and have a temperature check before Getting the shot.

People can also bring completed consent forms to speed up the check-in process. Forms are available at the rec centers or can be found at daytonohio.gov/rys.