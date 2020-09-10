X

Mass food distribution at the Nutter Center today

The Foodbank hosted a mass food distribution at Wright State's Nutter Center on Thursday, July 23, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF
The Foodbank hosted a mass food distribution at Wright State's Nutter Center on Thursday, July 23, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 32 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The Foodbank will distribute food at Wright State University’s Nutter Center today to help support those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicles can start lining up at 9 a.m., but the event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ExploreMeal distributions to continue through December at area libraries

People should leave their trunks empty so that allow workers and volunteers can safely and directly put food in the vehicles.

One vehicle can pick up food for up to two households.

“While times still remain uncertain, we are grateful to provide Greene County families with the food they need,” Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank, said. “Thanks to the support of the CareSource Foundation, along with our friends at the Nutter Center and WSU police, we are looking forward to closing out the summer with another successful distribution.”

ExploreSome 48K Ohioans must repay ‘overpaid’ unemployment benefits

Those attending should enter the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road. Police will direct vehicles to Lot 8.

Anyone with questions should contact The Foodbank at 937-461-0265.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.