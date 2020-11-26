For 14th birthday, Middletown teen used party to make meals for homeless

Ashtyn was hesitant at first, but soon became “a natural,” Lewis said. “It was neat watching him walk into that purpose in a total God way.”

His mother has taken her children to downtown Cincinnati to feed the homeless breakfast, and she said Ashtyn always possessed “a passion” to serve the homeless.

But she was surprised when he traded his birthday party for an opportunity to help strangers.

“Are you sure you want to do that?” she asked.

“Absolutely,” he said.

So he took $150 and bought what was needed to prepare the meals, and some of his friends donated Oreo cookies and breakfast bars and protein bars that were added to the carry-out meals.

“It was so inspiring and encouraging to see my son serving in that capacity,” his mother said.

Ashtyn also was joined by his brother, Parker, 9, a fourth-grader.

Ashtyn said he originally considered buying fast-food meals, then realized he could serve more people if they prepared the meals. He also enjoyed talking to the homeless and hearing some of their stories. He said one man was thankful for a hot meal because he had a job interview the next day.

“It was an experience I’ll never forget and it was great doing it with my friends,” he said. “Great just helping people in need.”