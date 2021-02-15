Former Greene County Career Center and contents to be auctioned

Students started attending the new $70 million career center building on Innovation Drive in August 2020. Voters approved a 20-year, 1.03-mill tax to help pay for the new facility in Xenia. The building was designed by Levin Porter Architects, and Shook Construction is the general contractor.

Those who participate in the auction can pick up their items at 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia Twp., just off of State Route 235 between Xenia and Fairborn.

Bolender said when the Greene County Career Center moved to the building, they moved the most modern equipment and items to the new facility. What was left over are the items to be auctioned off, he said.

“The vast majority of furniture and equipment we have now is new and helps us better prepare our students for the workforce,” Bolender said.

Some of the bigger items include professional kitchen and culinary equipment, classroom furniture, office furniture, welding equipment, tools related to the automotive industry and other items. All items are listed on Sheridan’s website. Bolender said he thinks people will be most excited about the kitchen equipment.

“We have walk-in coolers and freezers in both the old culinary lab and kitchen cafeteria. Both of those can be relocated,” he said.

By law the Greene County Career Center had to offer the old building to charter and STEM schools in the district. No one was interested in the building, so it will be auctioned off in March.

There has been no minimum bid set for the Greene County Career Center facility. However, the Board Education has the right to accept or reject any bids, Bolender said. The board will review those bids at the March 10 meeting.