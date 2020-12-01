Local NFL star teams up with Lowe’s to give away free Christmas trees

Greenville native and former New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light is partnering with Lowe’s to donate more than 225 Christmas trees to local families this year.
On Giving Tuesday, Lowe’s announced plans to donate $1 million in Christmas trees this holiday to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Over the next two weeks the hardware store will partner with the NFL and nonprofits across the country to deliver more than 13,000 pre-lit Christmas trees to families, childcare centers, youth facilities, first responder stations and nonprofits.
More than 225 trees will be distributed in the Greenville area. Lowe’s, Light and Through the Light Foundation will select the deserving families receiving the trees.
“At a time when holiday moments at home are more important than ever, we wanted to spread a little joy to those who have been impacted most by the pandemic this year,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. “With the holidays upon us, this initiative is one way we are giving back to ensure even more people can brighten their homes this season.”
Other NFL players partnering with Lowe’s include Andy Dalton, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Adam Thielen, Kelvin Beachum, C.J. Ham, Calvin Ridley and Rover Woods.
With tree lightings and other holiday events canceled due to the pandemic, Lowe’s is encouraging people to spread joy by sharing their own tree lightings on social media with #HomeUnitesUs on Giving Tuesday.