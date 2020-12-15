Free grocery store to open in Northridge community

Explore Nonprofit to open free grocery store on North Dixie Drive

Harrison Twp. Trustee Georgeann Godsey said Adkins has been helping the Northridge neighborhood since she started With God’s Grace.

“I think this is the perfect location and our residents will have an opportunity to shop here with the goal of a step up and finding a way forward,” Godsey said. “(Adkins) is an example for the rest of the Miami Valley.”

With God’s Grace started in Adkins’ home. It is now a mobile food pantry that is her full-time job.

The store will serve families in Montgomery, Preble and Greene counties.

“This store is not just With God’s Grace. It’s our community and our supporters,” Adkins said.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald thanked Adkins and With God’s Grace on behalf of Trotwood City Council and residents who have benefited from the food pantry and who will now benefit from the free store.

“You have made such a difference in all the lives of the people of this community,” she said.

In order to shop at the free store, people will have to register. All adults in the household will have to bring a photo ID and a bill from within the last 30 days with a current address on it, Adkins said. They will also have to bring custody papers or birth certificates for children in the house. To set up a registration appointment, call (937) 602-9981. For more information, visit With God’s Grace website.

With God's Grace free grocery store will open on Dec. 17, 2020. STAFF/BONNIE MEIBERS

With God’s Grace is serving about 2,000 people a week with its mobile food pantry.

Eventually, Adkins said the store will serve as many as 2,000 to 3,000 families a month, with families shopping once a week. Upon opening, however, Adkins expects to be able to serve closer to 500 to 600 families a month. When shopping, each family member will be able to obtain supplies for 15 meals to last five days.

With God’s Grace will also be holding a toy drive at the free store on Sunday, Dec. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. Families had to pre-register for the toy drive, Adkins said. A couple families at a time will be able to pick up their items in a socially distant way. The non-profit will be giving away toys and food to help with Christmas dinner for 622 children.