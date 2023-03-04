Free LocalMotive service in Hamilton set to launch later this spring

“That’s one of the big things that I’m going to look at,” he said. “I’ll just keep driving on the route, seeing the traffic flow, and monitoring it all.”

LocalMotive will take a 2.5-mile loop around the urban core that takes about 10 minutes to complete with designated stops, which now include Spooky Nook, Marcum Park, and two stops along Main Street. Additional stops could be added. Each vehicle can take up to five passengers.

This service is a welcome option for visitors to the city, officials said.

“With parking being a premium in Hamilton’s urban core area, LocalMotive’s free shuttle system will be a much-needed alternative to driving, helping to reduce traffic congestion in the corridors,” said Mallory Greenham, assistant to the city manager.

“We believe the fleet will be a significant development that will provide an excellent alternative transportation option for both tourists and locals, providing a convenient and environmentally friendly way for everyone to move around the urban core, and help provide a boost for local businesses.”

The service is paid for through advertising, both an exterior wrap on the vehicle and video ads on in-vehicle iPads, and advertising opportunities are still available for both options, Ward said.

The shuttle service operations will be on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, though they initially planned for Thursdays as well but took that off the calendar for now.

The bottom line for Ward and his brothers, all of whom are Hamilton natives, is “to keep people in Hamilton and showcase the businesses and offerings that Hamilton has to offer while they’re here in town.” At the same time, allowing local businesses to advertise both on the vehicles and inside the vehicles.

Any business owner that wishes to advertise, either on the exterior wrap or the in-vehicle iPad, can contact Ward at dustin.ward@localmotiverides.com or call 513-479-4314.