Free pop-up coronavirus testing available in Jefferson Twp.

Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County hosted free pop-up coronavirus testing at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 20, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

Local News | 2 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Free coronavirus testing will be available at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Monday, Oct. 19.

The event is being held by Public Heath - Dayton & Montgomery County and will be from noon to 5 p.m.

No appointment or doctor’s note is required to be tested.

Public Health is also continuing to giveaway free masks to the community.

Free surgical masks will be handed out on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Kleptz YMCA on West National Road from noon to 2 p.m. Other mask giveaways are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, at the West Carrollton YMCA and on Sunday, Oct. 18, at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton.

Masks will be handed out as long as supplies last.

