Free, pop-up coronavirus testing in Dayton today

Free, drive-thru coronavirus testing will be available at Kettering Fields, 444 N. Bend Blvd., Dayton, today from noon to 6 p.m.
No appointment or doctor’s note is needed to be tested. Masks are required.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County asked that people not arrive early at the pop-up testing site.
Testing is available to both adults and children. However, the pop-up testing event is not intended for people with previous
Content Element Type: Gallery Not Worked. Content:
positive tests of pending test results.
On Friday, Public Health will be giving away more surgical face masks at the Walmart on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights from 1 to 4 p.m. Another giveaway is scheduled for Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dayton.