Free seeds available in Springfield through state ag, OSU Extension gardening program

This is the program’s second year and due to high demand, it has expanded from 10 to 25 counties across the state. With the next expansion, 8,300 seed packets will be available free to the public to get people planting.

“We have seen a revived passion for planting through our Victory Gardens Program, which has expanded to 15 counties this year,” Dorothy Pelanda, Director of the ODA said. “Our Ohio Victory Gardens are meant to be enjoyed by everyone, from urban apartment dwellers to those living in the country and everyone in between. We hope this will inspire a new generation of gardeners who will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor for years to come.”