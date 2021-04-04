Free seeds available in Springfield through state ag, OSU Extension gardening program

Free seed packets will be available in Springfield for those interesting in participating in the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the Ohio State University Extension Offices Victory Gardens Program.
This is the program’s second year and due to high demand, it has expanded from 10 to 25 counties across the state. With the next expansion, 8,300 seed packets will be available free to the public to get people planting.
“We have seen a revived passion for planting through our Victory Gardens Program, which has expanded to 15 counties this year,” Dorothy Pelanda, Director of the ODA said. “Our Ohio Victory Gardens are meant to be enjoyed by everyone, from urban apartment dwellers to those living in the country and everyone in between. We hope this will inspire a new generation of gardeners who will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor for years to come.”
Victory Gardens originated during World War 1 as an answer to a severe food shortage at the time, according to ODA. The idea was extremely successful in growing an army or amateur gardeners and boosting morale.
“Although there’s no food shortage now, ODA and OSU Extension are reviving the effort and once again encouraging people to plant seeds, realize the fruits of their labor and share with others if inspired,” a statement from ODA said.
Seed packets will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m until noon on April 7 at the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Clubhouse located at 1900 Park Rd. in Springfield.