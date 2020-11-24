Free Thanksgiving meals offered by area groups

Dinner will be handed out from noon to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day in the church parking lot at 132 N. Smithville Road. For questions or more information call (937) 253-8342.

Other free meals for Thanksgiving include:

Miami Valley Meals

From 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 25 those in need of a meal or to see a friendly face can go to the University of Dayton Arena or to the Trotwood-Madison High School. Frozen meals will be served in single or family sizes in a drive-thru style. All are welcome to get a meal to-go holiday dinner with turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, a dinner roll, and a pumpkin dessert.

For more information visit https://miamivalleymeals.com/

House of Bread

The House of Bread, a community kitchen located at 9 Orth Ave. off West Riverview Avenue, will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They offer a hot meal everyday of the year and all are welcome. For more information, visit www.houseofbread.org or call 937-226-1520.

El Sombrero

Mexican restaurant, El Sombrero, will offer a traditional Thanksgiving day meal for the 26th year at 700 N. County Road 25A in Troy. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day meals will be available for pick up in a two lane drive thru in the restaurant parking lot. Dinners will be bagged based on family sized and handed to patrons through the window. There will be no deliveries. All food that is left over will be donated to area food kitchens.

For more information, call 937-339-2100 or visit http://www.elsombrerotroy.com/

Meals at Unity Banquet Center

The F.U.D.G.E. Foundation and The Entrepreneurs Shoppe have partnered together for a Thanksgiving meal giveaway from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 25. Around 2,000 meals will be given away at the Unity Banquet Center, 505 Bolander Ave. in Dayton. Donations can be dropped off at the The Entrepreneurs Shoppe at 1109 W. Third St., Dayton. The F.U.D.G..E Foundation was founded by Dion Greene, whose father was killed in the Oregon District massacre.

DreamCity Church

In a partnership with Springfield nonprofit Hope, DreamCity Church will be serving a free traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to take food to go or stay and have a hot meal at the church located at 705 Linden Avenue in Springfield. Those opting to sit inside must wear a mask and follow proper social distancing guidelines. For more information call DreamCity Church at (937) 408-2555.

Free carryout Thanksgiving dinner

St. John Lutheran Church, 122 W National Road, Vandalia, is having from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 a free Thanksgiving dinner, to go only. Stop by and grab a delicious turkey dinner with all the fixings. This is open to anyone.

Church to have Thanksgiving Day dinner

First Baptist Church of New Lebanon is hosting a Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 335 S Church St, New Lebanon. Their dining will be spaced out and served with love and gloves in order to provide a safe experience. To have your dinner delivered, call 937-687-1611.

West Dayton Giveback

The Young Black Professionals have a good giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 735 Cincinnati St Dayton 3730 Delphos Ave.