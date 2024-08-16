French Toast Heaven coming to Hamilton’s Main Street

“When we closed our West Chester location, it was always a priority for us to stay in Butler County,” said Jordan. “The city of Hamilton reached out to us and the opportunity to be at 102 Main was one we could not pass up.”

Opening a new Butler County location was important for the Cincinnati native and his wife, Kindra, and their kids, who live in West Chester Twp. as “it means having a location close to our home.”

Jordan announced the move back to Butler County on Facebook, which the post read, “The city of Hamilton has welcomed us with open arms and we already feel at home. We look forward to being a part of this amazing community and providing you with amazing food and amazing service.”

Jordan relocated his West Chester Twp. French Toast Heaven location after a year because of a disagreement with the landlord, and said an opportunity opened up in Greenhills that “fell in our lap” as a turnkey location, and not only offers his breakfast/brunch/lunch menu but also has dinner options there.

Opening in Hamilton, he said, “was a no-brainer for us,” and Jordan’s concept is growing in popularity.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life, so I’m not going to run from it,” he said.

French Toast Heaven brand’s popularity is evident by the multiple expansions since opening in West Chester in 2023.

“People really love it,” Jordan said. “I think we do a pretty good job overall focusing on really good food and we try our best at really treating people really good. It’s just old-fashioned hospitality. People ask what’s the secret to our success. Other than we cook from our heart and our soul, we just really try to treat people amazingly well who walk through our doors.”

Hamilton will be the third location, but the second location in Newport, Kentucky is scheduled to open in the first week of September.

He had been working to get that location ― that building sat vacant for a few years ― ready since the end of May. Jordan doesn’t think it will require as much time to open the Hamilton restaurant as French Toast Heaven Hamilton will occupy just the Roll On In side of the building, opening in October or November. Roll On In closed earlier this summer.

Jordan has been hiring ahead of the opening in Hamilton as he and his crew are “preparing to come out of the gate swinging.”

They offer a dozen French Toast selections, and last year told the Journal-News his restaurant’s concept is nostalgia because “French toast reminds you of being a kid.”