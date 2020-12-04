Friday night films: Wright State’s annual ‘Doc Night’ goes virtual

Juniors within Wright State University’s Motion Pictures program will premiere short documentary films during the annual “Doc Night,” a free event slated Friday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with an encore showing Thursday, Dec. 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Seventeen films will be screened over two hours with an intermission. A question-and-answer session with the students will follow the screening. “Doc Night” particularly showcases films created by students for their junior thesis projects. In fact, many documentaries featured in past “Doc Night” screenings have ultimately played film festivals across the country and past “Doc Night” filmmakers have won Emmy and Academy Awards.
“Motion Pictures juniors in the Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures Department have spent the past semester creating a collection of short documentary films exploring stories that make an impact in our community and beyond,” said Kyle Wilkinson, Visiting Assistant Professor in the Tom Hanks Center for Motion Pictures. A graduate of WSU’s Motion Pictures program, Wilkinson also serves as lead advisor and instructor for these projects.
“These short films often tell deeply human stories about people in our community that many of us have encountered or whose amazing stories come as a complete surprise,” echoed Joe Deer, Chair of WSU’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures. “The evening offers a wide range of voices from deeply personal and thought-provoking to humorous and quirky. And they’re always very well-crafted. ‘Doc Night’ is one of the two annual events that give Dayton audiences a chance to celebrate the work of these emerging filmmakers. This year, it’ll be online and available to everyone at home.”
This year’s “Doc Night” filmmakers and films are:
Act 1
Brendan Borden “Miss Tina” (Portrait Doc) 7:30
Marvin Watts “The Lab” (Final Doc) 7:30
Leanna Roberts “Aquarterghost” (Sound Doc) 6:30
Lindsey Kibler “To Be a Creator” (Final Doc) 5:30
Ben Wical “Go Time” (Sound Doc) 6:30
Ben Hollinger “Earn It” (Final Doc) 10:06
Derek Szklany “Kingdom come” (Research Doc) 5:00
Chris Wagner-Lee “One Sudden Moment” (Sound Doc) 6:30
Adam McVay “The Law of Change” (Portrait Doc) 10:00
Act 2
Nathan Schubert “The Theatre Experience” (Final Doc) 7:30
Jordana Brewer-Johnson “Silenced by Covid” (Sound Doc) 4:50
Quinn Hart “Warrior Cats: Multi Animator Community” (Final Doc) 5:30
Joey Larkin “Webstar” (Final Doc) 11:00
Noah Howard “Filet of Dreams” (Sound Doc) 4:30
Jeff Levack “To Steal an American Election” (Final Doc) 7:00
Harris Norton “Amanda” (Portrait Doc) 8:30
Chris Bollinger “Remembering Old Times” (Portrait Doc) 5:00
The films will stream live on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/wsudocnight2020. Click on the link and you will be directed to the screening. No sign up required. More information is available on the “Doc Night” Facebook page. The “Doc Night” trailer can be viewed here.