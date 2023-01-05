From Urbana to Mr. Krabs: What to know about actor Clancy Brown

SpongeBob first aired in 1999 and continues today.

In addition to his long-standing role as Mr. Krabs, Brown has lent his voice to various episodes of “Adventure Time,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Transformers Prime” and “Green Lantern: The Animated Series.

Brown broke into movies in 1982 with a role in Bad Boys, starring Sean Penn.

In a 2013 interview with the Springfield News-Sun, Brown said he still had to audition for roles despite an extensive resume voicing characters.

“They don’t care how long you’ve been in the business. They want to make sure they have the right person,” he said.

Other credits include Starship Troopers, Thor: Ragnarok, Dexter: New Blood, and The Madalorian.

Brown’s family is known in the Springfield and Urbana areas. His grandfather was a longtime congressman, C.J. Brown, whose name is on the dam and reservoir at Buck Creek State Park. His father, Clarence J. “Bud” Brown Jr. was the Ohio Seventh District’s U.S. Representative, from 1965-1982.

Clancy, born Clarence J. Brown III, was seven years old when the family moved to Washington D.C. after his father was elected to Congress in a special election to succeed his father, the late Clarence J. Brown Sr.

He never had ambitions of following in the political footsteps of his father and grandfather. Instead, he opted for an acting career. but he is not sure how or when the decision was made. “It was just something I wanted to do and I decided I’d give it a shot,” he said during a 1988 Springfield News-Sun interview.

In junior high, he discovered the thrill of being on stage. “The bug bit him when he was in The Mouse That Roared, which was an interesting anti-government play,” his father recalled during a 1994 Dayton Daily news interview.

Clancy earned a track scholarship and studied acting at Northwestern University., He first majored in economics before switching to speech (theatre), earning his bachelor of science degree in 1981.

The next year he was tending bar and doing local theater in the Chicago area when he heard that Rick Rosenthal was auditioning for roles in his new movie, Bad Boys. Clancy auditioned, landed the role of “Viking,” a nasty inmate, and the rest — as they say in Hollywood — is filmland history.

In a 1995 Springfield News Sun interview he talked about returning to visit his parents, who returned there after his father’s political career ended in Washington. “My parents still have a house in Urbana and I get back there at least a half dozen times,” he said. “I have a sister in Cincinnati and a brother in Columbus as well, so I make it to Ohio a lot.”