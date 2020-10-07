F.U.D.G.E Foundation collecting supplies in Springfield for hurricane victims

Local residents can donate items 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Chef Shack, located at 648 S. Yellow Springs St. Donations are also being accepted at Aldersgate Church, located at 5464 Old Troy Pike, between noon and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Items needed include water, wipes, baby food, diapers and non-perishable items. Monetary donations will also be accepted and can be made through www.diongreen.com/fudge/.

Green explained that this will be the second trip they are making to Louisiana. He said the first trip was “planned, but not well planned.” He is expecting they might need an “18 wheeler” this time to deliver the donations.

“We are here to help one another through hard times and I have learned that," Green said. "I just want to be there and help them.”

“Anything counts," he added.

Fudge was one of nine victims killed in the mass shooting in the Oregon District in Dayton on Aug. 4, 2019.