Full, blue moon to shine on Halloween

Not only will this be a full moon, the Farmer’s Almanac said, it will be a blue moon, or the second full moon to take place in a month, as well as the first full moon to shine on all time zones on Halloween since 1944.

The almanac said that a full moon on Halloween generally happens every 19 years in a pattern called the Metonic Cycle. However, due to slight variations in the Moon’s orbit and the number of leap days that occur over a 19-year tie span the cycle can vary by a day or so, pushing the past three Halloween-time full moons in 1963, 1982 and 2001 back to Nov. 1.