dayton logo
X

Funeral arrangements set for William ‘Kippy’ Moore

William “Kip” Moore died April 2 after battling colon cancer. He was 58. NICK DAGGY / STAFF FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
William “Kip” Moore died April 2 after battling colon cancer. He was 58. NICK DAGGY / STAFF FILE PHOTO

News
By
2 hours ago

Funeral arrangements have been set for William ‘Kippy” Moore, a local community volunteer and theatrical performer who died April 2. He was 58.

Moore’s visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. His funeral starts at noon with Pastor Jamey L. Colts from New Era Baptist Church officiating. Moore will be buried at Woodside Cemetery.

Jordan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Moore, a 1981 Middletown High School graduate, died of colon cancer.

READ MORE

Dayton arts community mourns loss of Kip Moore

Moore’s death ‘left a hole in the community’

PHOTOS: Remembering Kip Moore

In Other News
1
‘The Cincinnati Kids’ episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’ takes us back to...
2
Raelyn Nelson, granddaughter of famed singer, brings ‘country/garage...
3
Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers
4
Safari, Sky Ride, Vortex and more: Multiple Kings Island owners brought...
5
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top