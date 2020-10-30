Funeral for UD student who died from coronavirus complications planned for today

Lang was on campus at the beginning of the semester, which started in late August. He returned home on Sept. 13 to take classes remotely, the university said.

It’s not clear when Lang contracted the virus.

The university had planned to hold a combination of in-person and remote learning for the fall semester, but a COVID-19 outbreak on campus forced school officials to pivot and postpone in-person instruction for about three weeks.

Since Aug. 10, the university has reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases. New daily cases peaked at 167 on Aug. 28. The outbreak was tied to a few small student gatherings or some people not following safety protocols, school officials said.

The university identified those clusters and started randomly testing up to 1,000 students per week, the school said.

Lang grew up in LaGrange, where he loved caddying at LaGrange Country Club, according to his obituary. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing.

A day after he died, the university honored him in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on campus. Campus community members were welcomed to light a candle of remembrance and pray for Lang and his family.

Ying-Ju Chen, an assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics who taught Lang in her introduction to statistics class, attended the vigil. She met him in person briefly while Lang was still on campus. But he stood out during the virtual class sessions because he was frequently engaged, she said, even while he was sick.

Chen said she last saw Lang on Sept. 21, when he took a virtual exam.

“If you met him once, you would remember who he is,” she said, her eyes filled with tears as she left the chapel.