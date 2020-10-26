Funeral set for UD student who died of COVID-19 complications

Funeral arrangements have been made for the University of Dayton freshman who died from COVID-19 complications Thursday.
Visitation for Michael Lang is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home in Countryside, Illinois. Prayers will be held starting at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Francis Xavier Parish in LaGrange, Illinois, according to an obituary on Legacy.com.
The mass will be streamed on the parish’s Facebook page. The livestream will begin 10 to 15 minutes prior to Lang’s funeral Mass.
Lang, 18, died in his hometown of LaGrange after a lengthy hospital stay, the University of Dayton said in a letter to campus on Friday. He was on campus at the beginning of the semester, but returned home on Sept. 13, the university said.
The university honored Lang on Friday afternoon in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception. Campus community members were welcomed to light a candle of remembrance and pray for Lang and his family.
Since Aug. 10, the university has reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases. New daily cases peaked at 167 on Aug. 28. The outbreak was tied to a few small student gatherings or some people not following safety protocols, school officials said.
The university identified those clusters and started randomly testing up to 1,000 students per week, the school said.