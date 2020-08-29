Gem City Podcast signs off for now

Terry “Izzy Rock” Martin and Libby Ballengee, who has also been a contributing writer for the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com, recently jumped on Zoom to discuss the end of Gem City Podcast, which launched in 2013.

Martin: To be able to renew everything, we need the phone number and email of the podcast creator and he’s not willing to help us at all. I’ve been fearing this for a while since I don’t have the information for GoDaddy, where the site is set up. Libby and I inherited the podcast and took it over. We’ve basically kept it going since in 2015 and, since we can’t release content through GemCityPodcast.com, it felt like the time to end it.