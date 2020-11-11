X

Ghostlight Coffee closes temporarily due to coronavirus

Credit: Amelia Robinson

By Kristen Spicker

Ghostlight Coffee is temporarily closing both its locations after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee worked at the midtown shop located on South Patterson Boulevard and has not been to work since they learned they had bee in contact with someone with the virus.

“We are working closely with the health department [and] will be temporarily closing both locations until contact tracing and appropriate testing is done,” the coffee shop posted on Twitter. “We will reopen only after following all appropriate health department and CDC guidelines.”

