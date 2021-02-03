Glenn Close earns Golden Globe nomination for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ role

Vance, who grew up in Middletown and is a 2003 Middletown High School graduate, is a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War who went on to graduate from The Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

Here are a few numbers about the “Hillbilly Elegy” movie:

$45 million: The amount Netflix paid to produce the movie.

2020: Movie released last November.

2016: Year when Vance’s best selling memoir was published about his life growing up in Jackson, Ky. and Middletown.

150: The approximate number of people working on location in Middletown.

52: Number of shifts assigned for security by officers from Middletown, Franklin, Monroe, Springboro and Butler County Sheriff’s Officers.

13: The number of combined Oscar nominations that have been received by actresses Glenn Close and Amy Adams, both who have yet to win an Academy Award.

4: The number of days of filming in Middletown of the 43 total days to film the movie.

2: Number of Academy Awards won by Ron Howard for Best Picture and Best Director in 2002 for “A Beautiful Mind.”

0: Amount of money left in the Ohio Film Tax Credits fund when Netflix applied for funding earlier this year.

SOURCES: Previous news reports; IMDB website.