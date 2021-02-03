X

Glenn Close earns Golden Globe nomination for ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ role

Crews were in Middletown in 2019 filming scenes for “Hillbilly Elegy.” Actress Glenn Close, pictured, was nominated today, Feb. 3, 2020 for a Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a movie. The film was directed by Ron Howard and the film’s stars include Amy Adams and Gabriel Basso. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Crews were in Middletown in 2019 filming scenes for "Hillbilly Elegy." Actress Glenn Close, pictured, was nominated today, Feb. 3, 2020 for a Golden Globe award for best supporting actress in a movie. The film was directed by Ron Howard and the film's stars include Amy Adams and Gabriel Basso. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

An actress who was part of the filming of “Hillbilly Elegy” in Middletown during the summer of 2019 has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

Actress Glenn Close, who portrayed “Mamaw” in the film “Hillbilly Elegy,” was nominated today for best supporting actress in a motion picture.

This is Close’s 14th Golden Globe nomination and has won this award three times in 2005, 2008 and 2019.

In addition to Close, the cast featured Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Bo Hopkins, Haley Bennett, Amy Parrish, Helen Abel, Ethan Suess, Frieda Pinto, Sunny Mabrey, and Jesse C. Boyd. The film was directed by Academy Award winning director Ron Howard.

In August 2019, the movie production spent a week in Middletown in the Park Place neighborhood off Central Avenue. The film is based on J.D. Vance’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.”

Vance, who grew up in Middletown and is a 2003 Middletown High School graduate, is a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War who went on to graduate from The Ohio State University and Yale Law School.

Here are a few numbers about the “Hillbilly Elegy” movie:

$45 million: The amount Netflix paid to produce the movie.

2020: Movie released last November.

2016: Year when Vance’s best selling memoir was published about his life growing up in Jackson, Ky. and Middletown.

150: The approximate number of people working on location in Middletown.

52: Number of shifts assigned for security by officers from Middletown, Franklin, Monroe, Springboro and Butler County Sheriff’s Officers.

13: The number of combined Oscar nominations that have been received by actresses Glenn Close and Amy Adams, both who have yet to win an Academy Award.

4: The number of days of filming in Middletown of the 43 total days to film the movie.

2: Number of Academy Awards won by Ron Howard for Best Picture and Best Director in 2002 for “A Beautiful Mind.”

0: Amount of money left in the Ohio Film Tax Credits fund when Netflix applied for funding earlier this year.

SOURCES: Previous news reports; IMDB website.

