Goettafest 2022: Everything you need to know about Glier’s festival

For goetta lovers far and wide, there will be over 50 food items whipped up for attendees across nine different locations along the riverfront, including some goetta-based creations that will spark the interest of any foodie.

Some of the more out-there goetta creations include goetta crab cakes, goetta brownies, grilled goetta donut sandwich with bacon and egg, goetta buffalo wrap and a goetta shepards pie.

For those that don’t want to get too crazy and want more traditional goetta ideations, you can enjoy fried goetta bites, goetta balls, goettawursts and even a goetta corn dog.

Other than the tasty food to fill your belly, there are 10 family-friendly, goetta-themed games, such as a dunk tank, Giant Mf. Goetta Operation, goetta balloon darts and more, to participate in at the festival — with all of the proceeds from the games going to charity.

The Dragonfly Foundation and the Milford Football Touchdown club are just two of the charities benefiting from the festival.

There will be 40 bands playing throughout the weekend with four bands playing each Thursday and Friday and six bands throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays. There’s two stages — one at each end of the festival — that will have music playing all weekend long.

Some of the bands playing include Whiskey Daze, Model Behavior, the Jason Owens Band, Dog House and Audio Graffiti.

To browse the entire goetta-tastic menu, see each band scheduled with set times as well as parking opportunities for the weekends, visit goetta.com/goettafest.