Gov. DeWine announces up to 6,000 fans permitted at Browns, Bengals home games

The variances allow no more than 1,500 spectators in each side of the stadium. Fans must use the designated entrance for their ticket and they must wear face masks in accordance with state regulations.

Games with the variance include the Cincinnati Bengals at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17, the Washington Football Team at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 27, the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Cincinnati Bengal on Oct. 4 and the Cleveland Browns at the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25, the release said.