Coronavirus: One-day case spike expected Tuesday

More than 7,000 Ohioans have died due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday, Ohio will align with how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports positive antigen testing, Gov. Mike DeWine said during an afternoon press conference on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.
DeWine said there are 12,600 positive antigen tests pending in the case queue, which will be added to the rest of the positive cases on Tuesday.
“That will result in a one-day spike in reported cases tomorrow,” DeWine said.
DeWine also announced the new COVID-19 stats reported by the Ohio Department of Health, which includes 9,273 new cases in Ohio.
“This is the sixth highest case number,” DeWine said.
There also are 336 new hospitalizations and 40 new ICU admissions and 7,022 deaths in the last 24 hours.
DeWine on Monday morning issued a statement strongly urging Congress members to pass a relief package before they leave Washington for the holiday break.
“We know the next few months are going to be tough. Getting a bill out of Congress is very, very important,” the governor said.