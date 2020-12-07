Coronavirus: One-day case spike expected Tuesday

DeWine also announced the new COVID-19 stats reported by the Ohio Department of Health, which includes 9,273 new cases in Ohio.

“This is the sixth highest case number,” DeWine said.

There also are 336 new hospitalizations and 40 new ICU admissions and 7,022 deaths in the last 24 hours.

DeWine on Monday morning issued a statement strongly urging Congress members to pass a relief package before they leave Washington for the holiday break.

“We know the next few months are going to be tough. Getting a bill out of Congress is very, very important,” the governor said.