Graeter’s makes ‘Boldy Bearcat’ a permanent ice cream flavor

Graeter's Boldly Bearcat ice cream. GRAETER'S/WCPO
By B.J. Bethel, WCPO
44 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — It’s official: Graeter’s is making its fan favorite Boldly Bearcat ice cream permanent.

Graeter’s made the announcement on Monday in a Twitter video, showcasing social media posts from fans asking the company to make the flavor permanent.

According to Graeter’s official Facebook page, the flavor was originally a tribute to mark the 200th anniversary of the University of Cincinnati in 2019. It initially had a limited run starting in January 2020. The company brought the flavor back for another limited run in late December 2020.

“Reformulated with a creamy mascarpone ice cream, filled with Oreo cookies and our signature chocolate chips – we worked hard to develop a new recipe so we could bring this flavor back ...,” Graeter’s said in a statement on its Facebook page.

