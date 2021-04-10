Greenon to host spring festival-type prom

“It’s not prom, but it’s something we could do for them,” Greenon Jr./Sr. High School Principal Jared Shore said. “We did whatever we can to make it as normal as possible.”

Tecumseh Local Schools announced plans for prom and graduation last month. Both events will be outside.

Prom is scheduled from 7-10 p.m. on May 22 in the high school parking lot, according to Superintendent Paula Crew.

Crew said guidelines state that events can be at 25% internal capacity and 30% external capacity, based on the square footage of the area.

Only Tecumseh High School juniors and seniors will be permitted to attend, and no outside guests will be allowed.

Tecumseh hosts graduation at 7:30 p.m. on June 4, with rain dates of 7:30 p.m. on June 5 or 1 p.m. on June 6, Crew said. Graduation will be held at Spitzer Stadium.

The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to all districts in Clark and Champaign counties about their prom and graduation plans and will provide more updates as they become available.